Samsung extends security updates to 4 years



Samsung announced that its Galaxy devices will now receive regular security updates for a minimum of four years after the initial phone release. This is indeed a good move by Samsung as users would prefer a secure device and four years is a good tenure for one to hold on to a single device.

Samsung Galaxy devices feature Samsung Knox which is its defence-grade security platform. They also feature cutting-edge technologies such as the industry’s strongest security chip, the embedded Secure Element (eSE); a Secure Processor to protect against physical attacks; and the recently introduced Knox Vault, which adds another layer of security. As per Samsung, it is one of the few companies to design and develop its own products, software and services, Samsung offers true end-to-end protection, from the moment new product planning begins until a product is retired. By embedding security across every single layer of its devices, from the chip all the way up to the apps, Samsung can protect personal information in real-time and preemptively respond to increasingly advanced mobile threats.



Recently. Samsung has been quick in releasing OS updates as well as security updates for its devices. For this, Samsung closely works with its OS and chipset partners, as well as over 200 carriers around the world to ensure that billions of Galaxy devices receive timely security patches.

Eligible Galaxy Devices for 4 years of security updates

Galaxy Foldable devices: Fold, Fold 5G, Z Fold2, Z Fold2 5G, Z Flip, Z Flip 5G

Galaxy S series: S10, S10+, S10e, S10 5G, S10 Lite, S20, S20 5G, S20+, S20+ 5G, S20 Ultra, S20 Ultra 5G, S20 FE, S20 FE 5G, S21 5G, S21+ 5G, S21 Ultra 5G

Galaxy Note series: Note10, Note10 5G, Note10+, Note10+ 5G, Note10 Lite, Note20, Note20 5G, Note20 Ultra, Note20 Ultra 5G

Galaxy A series: A10, A10e, A10s, A20, A20s, A30, A30s, A40, A50, A50s, A60, A70, A70s, A80, A90 5G, A11, A21, A21s, A31, A41, A51, A51 5G, A71, A71 5G, A02s, A12, A32 5G, A42 5G

Galaxy M series: M10s, M20, M30, M30s, M40, M11, M12, M21, M31, M31s, M51

Galaxy XCover series: XCover4s, XCover FieldPro, XCover Pro

Galaxy Tab series: Tab Active Pro, Tab Active3, Tab A 8 (2019), Tab A with S Pen, Tab A 8.4 (2020), Tab A7, Tab S5e, Tab S6, Tab S6 5G, Tab S6 Lite, Tab S7, Tab S7+