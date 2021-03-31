Samsung free content service, TV Plus launches in India

Samsung today announced the launch of Samsung TV Plus, a service which offers consumers of Samsung Smart televisions free TV content, with ad-supported select live channels and on-demand videos, with no additional device such as a set-top box. To access the service, all that the consumers will need is a Samsung Smart TV (2017 model onwards) and an internet connection.

With the introduction of TV Plus, consumers will get instant access to exciting content across genres such as news, lifestyle, technology, gaming and science, sports and outdoors, music, movies and other shows, without any subscription.

TV Plus will also be available on most Samsung Galaxy smartphones and tablet devices. Services for Galaxy smartphones are expected to launch from April 2021. The TV Plus app can be downloaded from both, Samsung Galaxy Store and Google Play Store.

In India, Samsung TV Plus will immediately be live across all Smart TV models from 2017 to 2021 and users will be able to access 27 global and local channels. More partners will be on-boarded soon to make the service more robust.

With the launch in India, Samsung TV Plus is now available in 14 countries including the US, Canada, Korea, Switzerland, Germany, Austria, UK, Italy, France, Spain, Australia, Brazil and Mexico.