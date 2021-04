Samsung has scheduled a new Galaxy Unpacked event later this month. Samsung will take the virtual stage on April 28 and reveal what they claim to be the “most powerful Galaxy” yet. Tall claims, indeed and if the recent grapevine is to be believed, the new event is not about Samsung smartphones but instead the Galaxy Book notebook lineup, in addition to Galaxy Book Pro series that Samsung seems to be working on.

Whatever the case is, we’ll get to know more on April 28 at 10AM ET.