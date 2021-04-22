Samsung launches pick-up and drop service for repairing of mobile devices



Amidst the pandemic and curbs, it really becomes difficult for consumers to move out of their homes and get their smartphones serviced or repaired. Considering this, Samsung has announced its pickup and drop service for mobile devices. Additionally, consumers visiting Samsung service centres can also opt for drop-only service to get their mobile devices delivered to their home post-repair. This will ensure Samsung smartphone and tablet consumers do not have to step out of the safety and comfort of their homes to get their devices serviced.



The pick-up and drop service for mobile devices has been kicked-off in 46 cities – Delhi, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Pune, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Noida, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Jaipur, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Agra, Lucknow, Varansi, Dehradun, Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, Patna, Durgapur, Ranchi, Thane, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Nagpur, Surat, Vadodara, Bhopal, Indore, Raipur, Rajkot, Jabalpur, Coimbatore, Madurai, Kochi, Calicut, Tirupati, Hubli, Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Vishakapatnam – for non-containment zones falling within municipal limits and with adherence to curfew rules.

Customers can register for service of their Galaxy A, Galaxy M, Galaxy S, Galaxy F, Galaxy Note and Galaxy Fold series smartphones as well as tablets. Samsung claims that the personnel involved in the pick-up and drop of the devices from the homes of consumers will follow all safety protocols.

However, this service does not come free. Samsung will charge Rs. 199, for the pick-up and drop service and Rs. 99 in case the consumer drops it at the service center. Samsung offers several contactless service options to its consumers, helping them resolve their issues without stepping out of their homes. Consumers can opt for WhatsApp, Remote Support, Live Chat, technical assistance through the call center or access do-it-yourself videos on the Samsung Website and on YouTube.