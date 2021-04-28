Samsung brings M42 5G handset to India

5G connectivity is still months away for Indian consumers but that hasn’t stopped Samsung from launching its all-new M42 5G. It’s the first mid-range phone from Samsung in the Indian market that supports 5G connectivity and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 750G processor.

It features a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U display, prism dot black and gray colour options along with a layered pattern at the back. The Galaxy M42 5G has a quad-camera setup at the back with a 48MP ISOCELL GM2 sensor manning the main camera duty along with an 8MP ultra-wide, 5MP macro and 5MP depth cameras. The front has a 20MP sensor.

Moreover, the Android 11 running device boasts a 5000mAh battery with a 15W charger in the box that promises up to a day’s of battery life with moderate use and comes with Samsung-exclusive software features like Samsung Knox and NFC-based Samsung Pay.

The Galaxy M42 5G is priced at Rs. 21,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant and Rs. 23,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant and as an introductory offer, the phone will go for Rs. 2,000 less, which is Rs. 19,999 for 6GB and Rs. 21,999 for the 8GB variant.

