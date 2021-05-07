Bixby now supports Indian English

If you are one of the few users in India who use Bixby, Samsung has confirmed the voice assistant now supports Indian English language as part of the Bixby 3.0 update. What this means is Bixby can understand Indian names, places, relationships, recipes, etc. For instance, you can ask Bixby for the recipe of Chicken Tikka Masala, information on a nearby point of interest, and more.

The Indian English support is currently available for the Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 devices and will be rolled out to other devices that support Bixby soon.