Samsung and Ericsson sign a global patent license agreement

Samsung and Sweden-based Ericsson have settled all ongoing legal feuds and entered into a global patent license agreement. According to the press release by Ericsson, this is a multi-year agreement and includes cellular-related patents as well as sales of network infrastructure and handsets from January 1, 2021.

More than the two companies settling, the good news for the industry and consumers is that both Samsung and Ericsson have “agreed on technology cooperation projects to advance the mobile industry in open standardization and create valuable solutions for consumers and enterprises.”

Although the terms of the deal will remain confidential, both companies will withdraw their lawsuits across the globe as well as complaints before the United States International Trade Commission (USITC).