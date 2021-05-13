Samsung announces Galaxy Enterprise Edition for Thailand

After launching the Galaxy Enterprise Edition in few markets across the globe, Samsung today announced the same for the Thailand market. The program targeted towards businesses allows them to use select Samsung devices that enjoy an extended shelf life and the data protection that every business seeks.

So what exactly is different from a Samsung phone bought off the shelf versus a Galaxy Enterprise Edition phone. The most obvious is the extended product lifecycle with enhanced support. Next is the continued security and firmware updates for at least four years and up to five years for some models. Finally, it’s the support for Samsung’s Knox platform as well as the flexibility to remotely manage and update the device with E-FOTA.

For now, three devices – Galaxy A52, Galaxy A32 5G and Galaxy XCover5 will be offered as part of the program with more devices in the future.

More Information