Samsung’s Laptop OLED screen is certified for gaming

Samsung today confirmed that its laptop OLED display found on the Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 is certified by SGS for its gaming performance.

The thing that tilted in the display’s favour is the blur length, which is below 1.4mm and the moving picture response time is below 15.4ms. In comparison with a laptop having an LCD screen and identical specs, the blur length is 2.1mm and 26.4ms as the moving picture response time. This parameter is crucial when one is playing a fast-paced action game.

Moreover, the display’s HDR contrast ratio is over 1,000,000:1 and is also certified for cinematic experience with its 120% of DCI-P3 colour gamut and low-luminance below 0.0005 nits.