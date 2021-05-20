Galaxy S21 5G Olympic Games Edition unveiled in Japan

Samsung’s association with the Olympic Games has been decades-old, which is why it does not come as a surprise that Samsung has created a special Olympic Games Edition Galaxy S21 phone.

Part of NTT Docomo’s 2021 collection, this commemorative edition smartphone will be limited to Japanese shores that will retail for customers in early June. The Galaxy S21 5G Olympic Games Edition (SC-51B) is more or less similar to the 5G variant of the Galaxy S21 but this one in a special packaging with the actual device in Phantom Blue colour along with gold side frame.

Moreover, there’s the Olympic Games logo at the back and exclusive wallpaper and a lockscreen.

NTT Docomo hasn’t set a price yet but interested customers can currently pre-book the device.

