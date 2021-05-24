Samsung adds new screen sizes to its Smart Monitor range

Samsung launched its Smart Monitor lineup in November last year and has now added new models with different screen sizes. First up is the Smart Monitor M7 with a 43-inch screen and borderless design that makes 4K UHD possible along with HDR10 content and integrated speakers. The monitor also comes pre-loaded with content streaming apps and an eco-friendly solar-powered remote control that charges itself via the indoor light.

Next up is M5 that now comes in a compact 24-inch screen size that enables users to have a multi-functional monitor without taking up too much space. Samsung also announced the same M5 model in white for the 27-inch and 32-inch screen sizes.

Samsung Smart Monitors come with voice assistant support from Bixby, Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa; Remote Access feature, which will be known as PC on Screen from June; Tap View to connect smartphones; Apple AirPlay 2 and Samsung DeX support.

The availability of these monitors will vary according to the region but US consumers will be able to buy the expanded range starting from $200.