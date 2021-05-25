Samsung’s Smart Keyboard Trio 500 reaches South Korea

Samsung has launched its latest Bluetooth wireless Smart Keyboard Trio 500 keyboard in its home market. The compact wireless keyboard supports pairing of up to three different Bluetooth devices, allowing users to multitask and control different devices easily and conveniently.

Moreover, the keyboard can be customised to open three different apps via the designated keys and supports Samsung DeX mode to transform a smartphone or a tablet to a desktop PC-like experience.

The keyboard is priced at 49,500 in South Korea and will be initially available in black followed by the white variant in the coming weeks.