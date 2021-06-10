Samsung’s launches Frame TV 2021 in India



Samsung’s Frame TV is in a new avatar in 2021. This stylish TV has been designed to deck up your room and now even comes with customisable bezel options. The Frame lets you ‘Make your own TV’ through various customization options. With the 2021 edition, you can select different colour bezels to complement your surroundings. Now curate your personal art collection from a growing library of over 1,400 pieces of art. And not only this, you can upload and display your family or travel photographs. You can also customize your pictures with 5 different mat layout options and a palette of 16 different colours to make it more realistic. This 2021 edition of The Frame is 46% thinner than the previous model and resembles an actual picture frame and blends in beautifully.

The Frame 2021 features QLED technology with Samsung’s Quantum Dot technology, powerful Quantum Processor 4K, 4K AI upscaling capabilities and SpaceFit Sound that auto-optimises sound settings after analysing the environment of your room. The Frame 2021 now offers increased photo storage space, up from 500 megabytes earlier to 6 gigabytes, to store up to 1,200 photos in UHD quality.

Frame 2021 TV will be available on Amazon, Flipkart and Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop starting at Rs. 61,990. It will come in four screen sizes – 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch, from June 12, 2021. Early bird consumers of The Frame will get complementary bezel worth up to Rs.9,900, from June 12 to June 21.