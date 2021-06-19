The Terrace TV is now certified for outdoor visibility

The Terrace is an outdoor, poolside-friendly TV that lets you enjoy television and live sports outside your homes. Its outdoor visibility has now got credence by US-based Underwriters Laboratories (UL). Equipped with Samsung’s QLED display and anti-reflection technology, the panel passed UL’s verification delivering “outstanding performance.”

According to Samsung, to receive the verification, “a product must undergo several rounds of rigorous testing, in which peak brightness of over 3,000 ~ 4,000 nits, a higher contrast ratio of over 1,000:1, and colour volume greater than 80 percent should be altogether achieved under over 10,000 LUX condition.”

Moreover, The Terrace also gained an IP55 water and dust resistance certification from International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), assuring customers about the usability and durability of the TV.

The Terrace is a Smart TV like any other Samsung TV that is powered by Tizen OS and supports video streaming apps, connectivity options like Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

UL Verification