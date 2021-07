Samsung has officially confirmed the second Unpacked event of 2021. Scheduled to take place on August 11 virtually, this is the first time in many years that a new device will headline instead of the Galaxy Note. Samsung is expected to unveil the new Galaxy Fold alongside the Galaxy Flip and if the rumours are true, a new smartwatch and a truly wireless Galaxy Buds.

The event will be streamed on YouTube at 10 AM Eastern Time or at 7:30 PM if you will watch from India.