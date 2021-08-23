Samsung will stop showing ads on its stock apps

It’s understandable when budget smartphone manufacturers show ads on their phones in order to recoup some of the cost of the phone. However, when a big player like Samsung does the same and sells some phones over Rs. 70,000 ($1,000), it does not fly well with the customers. The company has now confirmed that following user feedback, they will stop showing ads on the stock apps pre-loaded on their device.

In a statement released to The Verge, Samsung confirmed that apps like Samsung Pay, Weather and more won’t see ads that hinder user experience. The timeline, however, is a little vague. Samsung says, there will be an update later this year.