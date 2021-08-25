Samsung adds 5G-toting M32 for the Indian market

5G is still probably months away from being commercially available in India but Samsung wants you to be 5G ready. The Galaxy M32 5G is Samsung’s first M-series phone with support for 12 5G bands and comes in two colour choices – Slate Black and Sky Blue.

The 6.5-inch display on the Galaxy M32 5G isn’t boast-worthy that supports HD+ resolution but Samsung ensures stable performance with its choice of MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor, 6GB or 8GB RAM and 5000mAh battery for up to two days of battery life.

At the back, the Galaxy M32 5G sports a 48MP quad-camera setup (48MP main+8MP ultra-wide+5MP macro+2MP depth) whereas the front has a 13MP sensor.

Galaxy M32 5G will sell on Amazon and other online stores from Rs. 20,999 for 6GB+128GB and Rs. 22999 for the 8GB+128GB variant.

