American Express to end Samsung Pay support in India

In an email to cardmembers, American Express announced that they are ending Samsung Pay support in India. American Express hasn’t revealed why is it rescinding its support but users using Samsung Pay can continue doing so till next month before pulling the cord completely from October 1. American Express has already stopped adding new cards since 17th of this month.

Samsung Pay has been one of the best innovations from Samsung that let users use their cards with MST-based card machines and even NFC-enabled ones. However, with the rise of NFC-based machines, it is inevitable that the promising MST technology will be a thing of the past. After all, Samsung’s Galaxy S21 does not have MST in some countries.

