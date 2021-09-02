Samsung introduces 200MP camera sensor, another with instantaneous autofocus

Samsung today announces ISOCELL HP1, a mobile imaging sensor that supports 200MP resolution. Touted as the industry’s first, this 200MP sensor is based on 0.64μm-sized pixels that enable capturing ultra-high-resolution and an impeccable amount of detail in every picture.

ISOCELL HP1 also features a new tech for pixel-binning to produce more details in every shot. Called as ChameleonCell, it uses a two-by-two, four-by-four or full pixel layout and in a low-lit environment, the sensor transforms into a 12.5MP image with large 2.56μm pixels by merging 16 neighbouring pixels that allows for more light absorption and sensitivity.

On the video front, the ISOCELL HP1 is capable of recording videos at up to 8K resolution at 30 frames-per-second (fps).

In addition HP1, Samsung also announced ISOCELL GN5. It is industry’s first 1.0μm image sensor to integrate Dual Pixel Pro that vastly improves autofocus. With the help of one million phase-detecting multi-directional photodiodes covering all areas of the sensor, the sensor’s autofocus is instantaneous.

Samsung is currently sampling them to interested customers, which means we’ll have to wait a few months before seeing the sensors in action.