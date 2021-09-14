Samsung South Africa offers a trial period for new foldable devices

The Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G are power-packed and gorgeous looking devices from Samsung but let’s be honest, foldable phones are not for everyone. However, for customers who are unsure if buying either of the foldable devices is the right decision, Samsung South Africa has announced a trial period for its customers.

All a user needs to do is purchase the device from Samsung’s official website, activate the free Samsung Care+ screen protection and use the device for the next 45 days. If you like the device, you can keep it and receive a R4000 Samsung e-voucher or return the device for a refund. A thing to note here is that Samsung wants the device in a ‘like-new’ condition, which according to Samsung the device has to “power on, has no damage, scratches, cracks or missing components or accessories.”

Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G retail for R37999 and R21999 respectively.

More Information