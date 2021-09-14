Samsung’s new monitor comes with a pop-up camera

The ongoing pandemic has changed a lot of things for us, including how we work. With many offices working remotely, Samsung has unveiled a new monitor that specifically targets the needs of hybrid workers. The 24-inch Webcam Monitor (S40VA) comes with a built-in webcam, 2W dual loudspeakers and a microphone.

It has a 2-inch Full HD camera and an infrared camera that can be popped up or can be tucked in when not needed. The monitor is also Windows Hello certified which allows users to log into Windows via facial recognition.

The Webcam Monitor S4 supports Full HD resolution, has a 178-degree view angle, VESA mount support, height-adjustable stand, flicker-free and low blue light, and connectivity options like HDMI, DP, D-Sub, audio out.

The monitor is now available in US, South Korea and select countries in Europe and South East Asia. The monitor is priced at 380,000 won (~$320) in South Korea.