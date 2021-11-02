New jeans has a dedicated pocket for Galaxy Z Flip3

Samsung’s known to collaborate across industries to market their latest products but this association is unique. In Australia, Samsung has announced a collaboration with Dr Denim to create a perfect pair of jeans for the Galaxy Z Flip3.

So what’s different? Pockets are overrated, apparently! These limited edition Z Flip Pocket Denim jeans remove the back pockets and shut the front ones by stitching ‘Z’ across. Instead, it features a smaller square pocket on the thigh that is designed to fit the Galaxy Z Flip3 perfectly.

The 450-pair limited Z Flip Pocket Denim is priced at AU$1,499 and before you gasp at the price, it also bundles the phone along with it.

