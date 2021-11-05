Flipkart offers a 15-day trial for Samsung foldables

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold3 and the Galaxy Z Flip3 offer a unique foldable experience but it is also an experience that few are not comfortable with (yet). And to alleviate that buyer’s remorse in case they don’t like the device, Flipkart has announced a 15-day “no-risk” trial for the Galaxy Z Fold3 and the Galaxy Z Flip3.

All a user needs to do is purchase either the Galaxy Z Fold3 or the Galaxy Z Flip3 from Flipkart, use it for a couple of weeks and if they don’t like the device, place a request to return it for a refund.

However, just like any other offer, this too comes with a caveat. The offer is available to the first 100 units sold during the offer period (Nov 3 – Nov 17). There’s no way to know if you are the 10th buyer or the 101st buyer during the period unless Flipkart tells you or confirms that the purchase is eligible for a 15-day return.

The Galaxy Z Fold3’s price starts from Rs. 1,49,999 whereas the Galaxy Z Flip3 is priced from Rs. 84,999.

