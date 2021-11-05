Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go now available in the UK

Samsung has expanded the availability of the Galaxy Chromebook Go and is now selling in the UK. Priced at £399, the Galaxy Chromebook Go promises to deliver a premium Chrome OS experience.

Equipped with a 14-inch display and powered by Intel’s Celeron N4500 processor along with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM, the notebook runs Chrome OS giving access to the complete Google ecosystem and the ability to install and use Google Play Store apps.

It comes with Wi-Fi 6 but if you work on the go, there’s LTE support as well. Moreover, there’s up to 12 hours of battery life with Type-C charger support, a 720p HD camera, 3.5mm audio jack, USB ports, 64GB internal storage, and a microSD card slot.

