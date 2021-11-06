Galaxy S22 Ultra leaks in live pictures

We have got the first live pictures of Galaxy S22 Ultra, courtesy of Front Page Tech. The pictures show the phone’s front and back and it seems like an amalgamation of the Galaxy Note 10+ and Galaxy S21. The front boasts a large Infinity-O display with curved sides whereas the clean back sports a familiar camera setup of a 108MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide and two 10MP sensors for 3X and 10X telephoto.

However, the most revealing piece of info that comes from this leaked set of images is the inclusion of S Pen. Just like the Galaxy Note series, the Galaxy S22 Ultra also features a slot for the S Pen that will allow users to dock it in the slot and carry it around.

This development also casts doubt on the future of the Galaxy Note series, which could very well be retired as Samsung still considers dual flagship launches annually with the Galaxy S series taking the stage in February and the Galaxy Fold series in August/September.

So what do you think? Yay or nay on the design?