Samsung announces Galaxy Watch 4 PXG Golf Edition in South Korea

For golfers in South Korea, Samsung has announced a limited-edition smartwatch. Expected to go on sale from the 11th of this month, the Galaxy Watch 4 PXG Golf Edition comes with the Galaxy Watch 4 Golf Edition smartwatch, a premium PXG leather wallet, PXG ball marker, 2 types of PXG exclusive straps and 3 PXG watch faces.

The Golf edition smartwatch comes with the Smart Caddy app that offers a handy guide of more than 40,000 golf courses globally. The leather wallet and the ball marker are made up of premium materials.

The Galaxy Watch 4 PXG Golf Edition will sell in South Korea in two sizes – 44mm and 40mm in black and silver and carrying a price tag of 629,000 won and 599,000 won respectively.

Samsung will sell the edition in limited quantities on its website and on Golfzon Golping.