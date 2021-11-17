Samsung releases One UI 4 schedule for supported devices

Samsung is riding high on its release of One UI 4, making it one of the first companies to offer Android 12 for their devices. Now Samsung has started posting a tentative schedule of the One UI 4 update on the Samsung Members app. The only caveat is that you will need a Samsung device to download the app and tap the notice button located at the top right.

Although most regions are yet to update, Samsung has posted the schedule for users in India (screenshot below), Gulf countries, Nepal, Brazil and the US (via TizenHelp).

As expected, this year’s Galaxy S21 series along with Galaxy Z Fold3 and Flip3 will receive the update by next month in most markets with other eligible models getting soon after. Provided all goes as planned, Samsung expects to complete the rollout for all eligible devices in all regions by July 2022.