Samsung’s ‘Green Chips’ are helping to reduce the carbon footprint

There has been a conscious effort from global companies like Samsung to reduce their carbon footprint and the Korean company recently confirmed that their efforts are being recognised. Samsung announced that Carbon Trust – an independent organisation that helps companies reduce their carbon footprint and certifies its supply chain and products – have certified five of its memory products with the ‘Reducing CO2’ label. The products include HBM2E (8GB), GDDR6 (8Gb), UFS 3.1 (512GB), Portable SSD T7 (1TB), microSD EVO Select (128GB), step up from the ‘CO2 Measured’ certification from the Carbon Trust last year.

What this means is that Samsung has managed to reduce their carbon footprint by improving its production efficiency by reducing the consumption of energy and raw materials. For instance, since the launch of these five products till July 2021, Samsung has reduced the volume of carbon emissions by approximately 680,000 metric tons of CO2. This reduction is equivalent to 11.3 million urban tree seedlings grown for ten years or the greenhouse gas emitted from 149,000 cars driven for one year.

Moreover, 20 memory products from Samsung also earned the ‘CO2 Measured’ label from Carbon Trust for their product carbon footprint.

Samsung also confirmed its four C-series 3W Automotive LED packages – Gen3 (third generation) 3W White, Gen3 3W Amber, Gen2 (second generation) 3W White and Gen2 3W Amber have received verification of their carbon footprint to ISO 14064-3 by UL.