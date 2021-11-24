Samsung will build a $17b semiconductor factory in Texas

After weeks of speculation, Samsung has confirmed the location of its new advanced semiconductor factory. The massive $17 billion manufacturing facility will be built in Taylor, Texas, making it the largest investment by Samsung in the United States till date.

With the groundbreaking of the factory site scheduled in the first half of next year, Samsung expects the 5 million square meter factory to be operational in H2 2024. The new facility will manufacture chips related to smartphones, 5G, high-performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI) and will help Samsung meet the demand and address the shortage of global chip crisis.

Samsung’s $17b investment takes the total investment of the company in America to $47b since it started its operations in 1978. The current investment will be used towards the construction of the factory as well buildings, property improvements, machinery and equipment. The Taylor factory is expected to generate over 2000 high-tech jobs and thousands of related job positions.

Samsung says the location of the new factory was decided based on the local semiconductor ecosystem, infrastructure stability, local government support and community development opportunities. However, an important consideration was the proximity of the Samsung’s current factory in Austin, which is about 25km southwest of Taylor that will allow both factories to share infrastructure and resources.

Samsung has also confirmed to financially support the Taylor Independent School District (ISD) and create a Samsung Skills Center that will help students to develop skills for future careers as well as providing internships and recruiting opportunities.