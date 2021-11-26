Samsung has sold over a million The Frame TVs

Samsung’s The Frame TV was one of the first televisions under their Lifestyle TV series and the Korean giant has confirmed that they have managed to sell over one million units of the TV since its launch in 2017. What started as an experiment for customers to watch TV and art on the same screen is now driven by demand, especially from customers in the North American and European markets. And owing to such a strong demand, Samsung expects The Frame to surpass over two million units by the end of this year.

Samsung says The Frame has been the most popular model in the Lifestyle TV series and the television has been evolving to suit consumers’ tastes and needs. The Frame comes in five different sizes (32″, 55″, 65″, 75″, 85″) that opens the market to a large set of users and features improved picture quality with the introduction of the QLED panel, customizable frames and a choice of over 1,500 artworks from all over the world.

The Frame is available on Amazon and other retailers for a price starting from around $500 in the United States or from Rs. 58,000 in India.

