Galaxy S21 users can unlock their BMW with BMW Digital Key

Google just announced a slew of new Android features, including the support for the digital car key and complementing it, is the expansion of BMW Digital Key for Android-based smartphones.

Currently limited to Google 6, 6 Pro and Samsung’s Galaxy S21 series (Galaxy S21/S21+/S21 Ultra), the devices can be used to unlock and lock compatible BMW vehicles. It is not as efficient as a keyless entry fob but all a user needs to have the BMW Digital Key activated and hold their smartphone next to the handle of the driver’s door. It can also be used to start the engine, which is possible once the phone is placed in the car’s wireless charging area.

The BMW Digital Key is configurable through the My BMW app but it seems early days for Android devices. Features like the ability to share the digital key with five friends and UWB-based BMW Digital Key Plus functionality are still missing. BMW has promised to add these features in the upcoming releases but there’s no ETA yet.

The digital key works in countries like France, Germany, Italy, Korea, Spain, United Kingdom, and the United States.

