Samsung will offer repair assistance to flood-affected Malaysian customers

Samsung Malaysia has announced one-time assistance for its customers affected due to the recent floods. This support comes in the form of free cleaning and inspection of the Samsung products, which includes smartphones, tablets, TVs, refrigerators, ACs, and washing machines. Repair charges, if any will have to be borne by the customer while Samsung will pick up the tab for labor costs.

Samsung’s one-time support comes with some caveats. Firstly, this offer is only applicable to customers living in flood-affected areas. Secondly, the inspection and cleaning are restricted to water damage only. Any other issue will be chargeable. Finally, this is a time-bound support offer. Customers need to contact Samsung or send in the affected products to Samsung before January 31, 2022.

Affected customers can reach Samsung at 1800-88-9999 or live chat via Samsung Members or head to Samsung Malaysia’s website to arrange an appointment.

This is one of the worst floods Malaysia has ever seen with fourteen people losing their lives and over 70,000 displaced.