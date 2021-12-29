Samsung SDI will release batteries under the PRiMX brand

Samsung SDI today announced a new brand to market its batteries. The new batteries manufactured by Samsung’s subsidiary will be marketed under the PRiMX brand that stands for ‘Prime Battery for Maximum Experience’. Samsung says the rebranding focuses on three things – quality, performance and advantage.

PRiMX batteries are touted to be the “safest and most reliable” around as the manufacturing process undergoes stringent inspection at every stage, right from the development to shipping and takes advantage of the deep learning-based AI test to weed out any anomalies at the manufacturing and shipping phase. PRiMX batteries will also deliver the best performance with the use of new materials like high-nickel cathode and silicon anode.

It’s not clear when will PRiMX-branded batteries be available to businesses but Samsung says they have completed the initial steps to market it by trademarking the name in South Korea and Europe, and will be completed soon in the United States.

Samsung PRiMX

Via