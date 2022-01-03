Samsung unveils 2022 Micro LED TVs

Samsung’s top-of-the-line Micro LED TVs have got an upgrade and at the CES this week, Samsung will showcase the 2022 Micro LED TVs in 110-inch, 101-inch, and 89-inch sizes. Micro LED tech is the best display tech on offer by Samsung right now who has been trying to bring it to smaller screen sizes. It brings 25 million micrometer-sized LEDs to individually produce light and color, thus, delivering top-notch visuals with amazing colors and contrast.

Samsung has upgraded the 2022 Micro LED TVs to support 20-bit greyscale depth and boasts fine control of over 1 million steps of brightness and color levels and supports 100% of DCI and Adobe RGB color gamut.

The Micro LED TVs support 4K resolution with up to 120fps and brings features like Art Mode that lets users display artwork from renowned artists, four HDMI 2.1 ports with Multi View that displays content from four different sources simultaneously and Dolby Atmos for an immersive audio experience.

Micro LED TVs are powered by Tizen OS and support new Smart Hub features like the all-new Gaming Hub, Watch Together, NFT Platform and Smart Calibration.

Samsung hasn’t confirmed the availability or pricing of these new TVs but they will most likely go on sale in Q1 of this year.