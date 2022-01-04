Samsung officially announces the Galaxy S21 FE 5G

The most leaked smartphone from Samsung is finally here. As expected, Samsung announced the Galaxy S21 FE 5G at CES 2022 for all the fans around the world. It is an ode to Samsung’s Galaxy S21 series that comes with the most-loved features of the series with similar performance and design.

Available in Olive, Lavender, White or Graphite colors, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G features a Contour-Cut frame that integrates with the phone’s camera housing for a unified look and an IP68 rated design to protect from dust and water.

It will be powered by the same processor found on the Galaxy S21, which means Snapdragon or Exynos, depending on the region, coupled with 6GB or 8GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage.

Equipped with a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, the display supports 120Hz refresh rate with 240Hz touch sampling rate in game mode and Eye Comfort Shield. The fingerprint sensor is beneath the screen and has a 4500mAh battery with 25W charging support and up to 15W of wireless charging.

On the camera side, the three-camera setup at the rear is helmed by a 12MP ultra-wide with a 12MP wide camera and an 8MP telephoto and the front comes with a 32MP sensor for selfies and video calls.

The phone will run One UI 4 making it the very first Samsung device to run Android 12 out of the box.

The phone will go on sale from January 11 and is priced at €749 (128GB) and €819 (256GB) in most European markets.