837X is Samsung’s first metaverse experience

Metaverse, NFT are the buzzwords these days and the Korean company is also jumping on the bandwagon with the Samsung 837X metaverse experience. Inspired by Samsung’s 837 flagship store in New York City, the 837X metaverse is a virtual replica that is live in Decentraland — a blockchain-powered metaverse.

The 837X is an experiential store where Samsung will showcase its new products and achievements and lets users earn 837X Non-Fungible Token (NFT) badges.

The Connectivity Theater will showcase Samsung’s announcements from the CES while the Sustainability Forest shines on its goal of planting two million trees by the first quarter of 2022 through its partnership with veritree.

The fun Customization Stage will let users enjoy a live dance party hosted by DJ and Vibraphonist, Gamma Vibes and enter into a raffle to win one of three limited-supply wearable collections that can be used for the Decentraland avatar.

Samsung says the 837X experience will be live for a limited time and will open up throughout the year for more users to experience it in the future.

837X Experience