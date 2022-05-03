Sammy Hub

Samsung introduces PRO Endurance memory cards for cameras

Samsung has expanded its microSD card lineup with the PRO Endurance microSD cards for use in cameras. Since surveillance cameras, dashcams, doorbell cameras, body cameras require continuous video recording, a card needs to maintain write performance under different conditions for a longer period of time.

Samsung’s PRO Endurance lineup with the help of enterprise-grade NAND flash memory promises to do just that. Samsung claims a 256GB PRO Endurance boasts a continuous recording time for up to 16 years and lasts 33 times longer compared to its EVO Plus cards of a similar capacity. The cards are also wearout-proof and drop-proof, in addition to being protected from water, magnets, X-rays and extreme temperatures.

As for the speeds, the cards offer both write and read speeds of up to 40MB/s and 100MB/s respectively making it a good choice to record in Full HD or 4K.

The cards will sell globally in different capacities (32/64/128/256GB) and are priced from $10.99 for the 32GB to $54.99 for the 256GB.

