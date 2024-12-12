Samsung India launches Enterprise Edition Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24

Samsung has introduced the Enterprise Edition of its flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24 smartphones. Designed to cater to modern business needs, these devices combine advanced AI features with defense-grade security and extended support for seamless enterprise operations.

Packed with innovative Galaxy AI features such as Live Translate, Interpreter, Note Assist, and Circle to Search with Google, these smartphones are engineered to enhance productivity. Prioritizing security, long-term lifecycle, and reliable support, the Galaxy S24 Enterprise Edition devices simplify the deployment and management of mobile technology for businesses operating across geographies.

Key Features

Maximum Security with Knox Suite

The devices come with a 12-month Knox Suite subscription, offering defense-grade security, easy EMM enrollment, and comprehensive device/OS management. Tailored for frontline workers, the Knox Suite also delivers security insights and troubleshooting tools. From the second year, the subscription is available at a 50% subsidized price.

Extended OS and Security Support

Samsung ensures up to 7 years of firmware updates, protecting devices from threats like malware and phishing. This commitment to security allows businesses to operate with confidence, safeguarding critical data and applications.

Uninterrupted Business Continuity

With a 3-year comprehensive warranty and consistent market availability, the Enterprise Edition devices ensure organizations can focus on growth without disruption. These smartphones are optimized to handle demanding usage, making them ideal for enterprise environments.

Enhanced Productivity with AI Features

The Galaxy S24 Ultra and S24 deliver smarter communication and productivity tools. Features like real-time translations, conversational tone improvements, and AI-assisted summaries make these devices indispensable for modern professionals.

Specifications

Galaxy S24 Ultra: 12GB RAM, 256GB storage.

Galaxy S24: 8GB RAM, 256GB storage.

Availability and Pricing

The Enterprise Edition Galaxy S24, S24 Ultra, and rugged Galaxy XCover7 smartphones are available for corporate customers via the Samsung Corporate+ portal. The Enterprise version of the Galaxy S24 retails for Rs. 78,999 and the Galaxy S24 Ultra Enterprise edition retails for Rs.96,749.