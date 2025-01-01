Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro AI PC launches in South Korea

Samsung’s Galaxy Book5 Pro notebook will go on sale in South Korea from tomorrow. Touted as an AI PC, the notebook boasts an NPU of 47 TOPS (trillion operations per second), thanks to Intel’s Core Ultra Processor Series 2 CPU and Microsoft’s Copilot+ PC feature, which will be rolled out in a future update. However, the Galaxy Book5 Pro will be the first laptop from Samsung to have AI Select – a feature that lets user draw a circle on the text or an image on the screen for quick results.

The Galaxy Book5 Pro will also support AI image upscaling with the Photo Remaster, allowing users to upscale low-resolution photos.

Samsung will sell two Galaxy Book5 Pro SKUs, one with a 14-inch display and another one with a 16-inch dipslay with the price starting from 1.76 million Korean won to up to 2.80 million Korean won, depending on the different SKUs.

In addition to the newer model, Samsung also announced a price cut to the Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 that was released in October and the same will also be sold in offline stores.

Moreover, Samsung is offering additional benefits to the early buyers of the Galaxy Book5 Pro. There’s a free copy of MS Office Home 2024 for anyone it till Jan 16 and if you enroll in the Galaxy Book Members app till Mar 31, 2025, you will get a laptop pouch (first 50K users), 120,000 Korean won discount coupon for Galaxy Buds3 and a backpack discount.