Samsung gets Nvidia’s approval to supply 8-layer HBM3E Memory

Nvidia has approved Samsung’s HBM3E RAM, according to a report by Bloomberg. The approval came in December but it is limited to the 8-layer HBM3E memory as opposed to the 12-layer HBM3E, which is used with the faster chips.

These less advanced RAMs will be customized for the Chinese AI market, however, both Samsung and Nvidia have declined to confirm or deny anything.

Samsung’s journey to cash in on the AI bandwagon has not been easy. Although Samsung announced the superior 12-layer HBM3E in February last year, it has proven difficult for the company to get an approval from Nvidia. Nvidia’s CEO, Jensen Huang at the CES 2025 in January, mentioned that Samsung will have to “engineer a new design” to pass their approval.

Samsung’s closest competitor, SK Hynix, is mass producing the 12-layer HBM3Es as of late 2024.