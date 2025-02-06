Indian customers can get Galaxy S25 delivered in 10 mins

Galaxy S25 series launches tomorrow in India and if you feel like walking to a store and buying one instantly is a chore, TATA-owned BigBasket is going to make it very easy. Starting tomorrow, customers looking to purchase the Galaxy S25 series can choose to buy from BigBasket who will deliver the phone in 10 minutes. The phones will be delivered via their quick-commerce service, BigBasket Now, which predominantly delivers groceries. BigBasket has not confirmed which cities or pin codes will they service to deliver the phone.

Delivering phones via quick commerce services is not new. Companies like Apple, Sony and even Samsung have offered their products on platforms like Blinkit or Zepto to have them delivered in under 15 mins.

BigBasket will incentivize customers who purchase from them. The retail price of the Galaxy S25 series in India starts from 80,999 but BigBasket customers with the HDFC card will be able to buy from Rs. 70,999. Additionally, there will be a no-cost EMI offer for HDFC credit card holders.

However, if you are still on the fence, we would recommend to jump on the bandwagon and pre-order today itself as Samsung is still running bank discounts, upgrade bonus and double the storage if you pre-order by midnight.

