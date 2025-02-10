Samsung India adds five new channels to TV Plus service

Samsung today announced the addition of five new channels to its Samsung TV Plus service. Indian Samsung TV owners can now enjoy five free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels from Warner Bros, giving customers access to premium content from WBTV across different genres like crime, food, automobile, etc. You can find more on the channel and its corresponding number below.

House of Crime (1003): A gripping destination for crime enthusiasts, offering a mix of intense dramas and intriguing investigative series in Hindi. Foodie Hub (1365): A haven for culinary adventurers, featuring popular food shows, recipes, and gastronomic journeys, presented in Hindi. Wild Flix (1166): A heart-warming gateway to the wonders of the animal kingdom, showcasing captivating insights into zoo life, and awe-inspiring animal rescue stories in Hindi. Wheel World (1187): A high-octane destination for automobile enthusiasts, featuring exhilarating car and bike shows, and restoration stories from the best garages, presented in English. XXtreme Jobs (1179): An adrenaline-pumping exploration of the world’s most daring professions, unearthing extraordinary workplaces and fearless individuals behind them, presented in Hindi.

Samsung TV Plus comes pre-installed on all Samsung Smart TVs and currently has 130 ad-supported channels that customers can watch it for free.

