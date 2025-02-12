Samsung announces SF85 OLED TV for South Korea

Samsung unveiled the 2025 Smart TVs last month and one of the first models will soon hit its home market. The 55-inch 55SF85 OLED TV (S85F in international markets) will be available in South Korea later this month with a special focus on AI.

The TV comes with an AI Smart Home, which with the help of integrated sensors and cameras, analyzes the room temperature, air quality, etc. and recommends an action. The TV can also notify the user if it detects any movement while the TV is turned off.

Users can also utilize additional AI features like Click To Search from the remote control to search for information appearing on the screen; Real-time Translation to convert the subtitles into the language of your choice; or a mode that improves the audio quality by making the dialogues, music and sound effects crisper and clearer.

The OLED TV is powered by Samsung’s NQ4 AI Gen2 chip that promises double the graphics performance and 40 percent better CPU performance. It brings additional features like 4K AI upscaling and HDR support. The OLED display is Pantone validated and boasts 4K 120Hz refresh rate support for gaming.

On the software side, the 55SF85 runs Samsng’s Tizen OS with One UI and enhanced security via Samsung Knox. Interestingly, like the phones, the TV’s OS will also see OS upgrade support for a period of up to 7 years. It also supports Samsung’s Gaming Hub service that lets you stream and play console games without the need to connect a gaming console, FreeSync Premium support, Samsung TV Plus, SmartThings, and Samsung Daily+.

The TV is part of Samsung’s AI subscription club and is priced at 2.19 million Korean won or can be purchased for 1.69 million Korean won from Samsung.com after some discount coupons.

Product Page