Samsung launches Galaxy F06 5G in India

As expected, Samsung has launched the Galaxy F06 5G phone for the Indian market. Targeted at customers who want an affordable 5G phone, the Galaxy F06 5G will retail on Flipkart and Samsung.com from Rs. 9,499 (including bank cashback offer).

Despite the sub-10k price tag, the phone comes with a decent set of hardware. It is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 6300 processor with 12 5G bands support and options of 4 or 6GB of RAM. It comes with a 6.7-inch HD+ display that has a peak brightness of 800 nits and 128GB internal storage.

There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual camera setup at the back with 50MP main sensor and 2MP depth, an 8MP selfie camera, 5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support and a software support commitment of four generation OS upgrades and four years of security updates.

The Galaxy F06 5G can be purchased from Feb 20 for Rs. 9,499 (4GB) and Rs. 10,999 (6GB) in two color options – Bahama Blue and Lit Violet.

Product Page