Galaxy S25 Ultra Teardown reveals accessible battery

If you wondered how repairable Galaxy S25 Ultra is, experts at iFixit have taken apart the device that has revealed some surprises. Samsung has made battery replacement easier, which can be done by pulling the sticky tabs. iFixit notes this decision to make an easy battery replacement could be due to the right to repair laws in Europe. Nevertheless, a win for the customer.

The teardown also confirmed the rear cameras’ modular nature. This means that if one sensor malfunctions, customers can replace that particular sensor without having to replace the entire rear-camera module.

The S Pen’s innards also get snapped, which reveals the missing Bluetooth-related components despite an identical PCB found in the previous gen S Pen.

Overall, iFixit confirms the internal design decisions are in the right direction but Samsung has a lot of ground to cover when it comes to repairability for its flagship devices.

S25 Ultra Teardown