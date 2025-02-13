Samsung’s two health-centric features are now live for Galaxy Watch users in South Africa. As part of a software update last month, Samsung enabled the Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification (IHRN) and Sleep Apnea detection through the Samsung Health Monitor app.

The IHRN feature detects irregular heart rhythms that indicates patterns of Atrial fibrillation (AFib), which undiagnosed, can prove fatal.

The Sleep Apnea detection feature, which Samsung introduced last year, will help users identify early signs of obstructive sleep apnea, which affects 26% of adult South African population as per the South African Society for Sleep and Health.

These features will initially work with the Galaxy Watch Ultra, Watch7, Watch6 Classic and Watch FE, and will be rolled to previous edition of smartwatches in the future.