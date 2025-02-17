Samsung Phones will unlock Volvo and Polestar Cars with Digital Key

Samsung is expanding its Digital Key compatibility found under Samsung Wallet to more cars. Starting this month, owners of a compatible Samsung Galaxy phone and a Volvo or a Polestar car will be able to unlock, lock and even start their vehicles.

The vehicle compatibility is currently limited to Volvo EX90 and Polestar 3 but Samsung has confirmed to extend the Digital Key to more models in the future.

Digital Key emulates the functionality of a physical key and is supported by car manufacturers like BMW, Audi and Hyundai. The key offers hands-free access via integrated technologies like ultra-wideband (UWB), tap-to-unlock and start via NFC, and Bluetooth via Samsung Wallet.

Digital Key meets EAL6+ certification standards that protects the keys against unauthorized access and enables sharing of Digital Keys with friends and family for them to use the vehicle. In case the Samsung device is lost or stolen, users can remotely lock or delete the Digital Key via Samsung Find.

The Digital Key functionality for Volvo cars will start rolling out in Europe, North America, Latin America and Asia Pacific (Australia, Malaysia and Thailand) and Polestar car owners in Europe, North America and Asia Pacific (Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong and Singapore).

The Samsung Wallet Digital Key support is available on devices like:



Galaxy S20 Ultra/S20+/S20

Galaxy S21 Ultra/S21+/S21/S21 FE

Galaxy S22 Ultra/S22+/S22,

Galaxy S23 Ultra/S23+/S23/S23 FE

Galaxy S24 Ultra/S24+/S24/S24 FE

Galaxy S25 Ultra/S25+/S25

Galaxy Note20 Ultra/Note20

Galaxy Z Fold2

Galaxy Z Fold3

Galaxy Z Fold4

Galaxy Z Fold5

Galaxy Z Fold6

Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Galaxy Z Flip3

Galaxy Z Flip4

Galaxy Z Flip5

Galaxy Z Flip6