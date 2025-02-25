9100 PRO Series is Samsung’s PCIe 5.0 SSDs

Samsung today accidentally announced its new line of PCIe 5.0 M.2 SSDs only to yank the page after some time. Nevertheless, we have the full information of Samsung’s speedy SSDs.

The 9100 PRO series is targeted towards gamers, content creators and AI-related tasks, and offers a sequential read and write speed of 14,800 MB/s and 13,400 MB/s respectively, which in comparison with the 990 PRO series, is a 99% performance jump. The enhanced random read and write speeds reach up to 2,200K IOPS and 2,600K IOPS.

The 9100 PRO also features advanced heat management solution and will also sell a heatsink variant that will keep heat generation to a minimum. Capacities with 1TB to 4TB variants will have an 8.8mm heatsink whereas the 8TB variant will have a thicker 11.25mm one.

The SSDs will go on sale from March 18 with the 8TB variant expected in the second half of this year. The prices of the lower capacities are as follows:

1TB – Rs. 14999

2TB – Rs. 25499

4TB – Rs. 49999