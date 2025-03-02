Samsung unveils three Galaxy A Series Phones with AI

At the MWC, Samsung officially announced three new phones – Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G. As is the recent trend with newer phones, the new Galaxy A series devices will bring AI-related features. All phones run Android 15 with One UI 7 and will come with a slew of AI features like Circle to Search, Object Eraser, Filters, and Galaxy A56 5G exclusive Nightography and Best Face.

Circle to Search lets users select anything on the screen to recognize phone numbers, email addresses, URLs and even songs.

Object Eraser lets users remove unwanted objects from the photos.

Filters allows custom filter creation based on the colors and styles from existing user photos.

Nightography improves low light selfies on the Galaxy A56 5G.

Best Face is another feature exclusive to Galaxy A56 5G that takes a motion photo and recommends you the best one based on the expression or features for up to five people.

All phones have an IP67-rated design and are equipped with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and a 5000mAh battery. A 50MP sensor headlines the triple camera setup at the rear with the Galaxy A56 5G boasting a 12MP ultra-wide camera versus the 8MP on the lower numbered siblings. Samsung has restricted the macro camera resolution of the Galaxy A26 5G to 2MP but bumps the selfie camera to 13MP as compared to 12MP on the A56 and A36.

The storage for all the phones will be 128GB or 256GB but the RAM options will start from 8GB for the Galaxy A56 5G and 6GB for the Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G.

The phones are backed by Samsung’s software upgrade commitment, which in this case, is six generations of Android OS upgrades and six years of security updates. The Galaxy A56 5G and Galaxy A36 5G will also support Digital Key that will allow users to unlock their cars.

Samsung also plans to launch the Galaxy A56 5G Enterprise Edition that will give enterprise customers a one-year license to Knox Suite, seven years of security and One UI updates, three years of warranty, and a two-year product lifecycle guarantee.

The new Galaxy A series will be available globally soon in a range of colors.

Galaxy A56 5G – Awesome Lightgray, Awesome Graphite, Awesome Olive and Awesome Pink

Galaxy A36 5G – Awesome Lavender, Awesome Black, Awesome White and Awesome Lime

Galaxy A26 5G – Black, White, Mint and Peach Pink