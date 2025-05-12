Odyssey OLED G6 is Samsung’s 500Hz OLED Gaming Monitor

Samsung has achieved yet another milestone by announcing the global launch of Odyssey OLED G6. It’s the world’s first OLED gaming monitor that offers a whopping 500Hz refresh rate. The ultra-fast 27-inch Odyssey OLED G6 (G60SF) monitor boasts a GTG response time of 0.03ms, QHD (2,560 x 1,440) resolution support, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certified with a peak brightness of 1000 nits and is compatible with both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for a smoother, tear-free gaming experience.

The Odyssey OLED G6 screen is Pantone Validated, which means it has the ability to display over 2100 colors and more than 100 SkinTone shades and comes with Samsung’s Glare Free technology and OLED Safeguard+ to prevent burn-in due to prolonged use. On the connectivity front, the monitor comes with two HDMI 2.1 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4 and USB ports.

Considering this is a monitor geared towards esports professional, the monitor will first launch in competitive markets like Singapore, Thailand, Vietnman and Malaysia. The monitor will be released in a phased manner in rest of the countries.

The monitor is priced at SGD 1488 in Singapore.

